Snap! Pelosi Throws Shade At Trump During Presser

At her weekly press conference (Stephanie Grisham take notes) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a somber but congratulatory review to House Democrats over their first day of public impeachment inquiry hearings.

.@SpeakerPelosi is a queen. Actually doing news conferences in a room, not in front of a loud helicopter. Answering questions with truth and grace. — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) November 14, 2019

Asked about the evidence being presented at these hearings, Pelosi noted that Donald Trump will be given every opportunity to defend himself. She then threw shade on the so-called president:

"If the president has something that is exculpatory..."

Pelosi then turned to the camera and addressed Individual 1: "Mr. President, that means do you have anything that shows your innocence—then he should make that known. So far, we haven't seen that, but we welcome it."

She then compared the evidence against Trump to the Nixon cover up:

NANCY PELOSI: ...Trump has done on the record in terms of acting to advantage his — a foreign power to help him in his own election, and of the obstruction of information about that — the cover-up — makes what Nixon did look almost small, almost small.

The full press conference starts at the 15:10 mark below: