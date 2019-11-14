Snap! Pelosi Throws Shade At Trump During Presser

At her weekly press conference (Stephanie Grisham take notes) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a somber but congratulatory review to House Democrats over their first day of public impeachment inquiry hearings.
Asked about the evidence being presented at these hearings, Pelosi noted that Donald Trump will be given every opportunity to defend himself. She then threw shade on the so-called president:
"If the president has something that is exculpatory..."
Pelosi then turned to the camera and addressed Individual 1: "Mr. President, that means do you have anything that shows your innocence—then he should make that known. So far, we haven't seen that, but we welcome it."
She then compared the evidence against Trump to the Nixon cover up:
The full press conference starts at the 15:10 mark below: