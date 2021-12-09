Please Donate To C&L's 2021 Year-end Fundraiser

We need you now more than ever, and so does US democracy.
By John AmatoDecember 9, 2021

[A classic Crooks and Liars fundraiser video from 2009 above. -- eds.]

The pandemic has been crazy-making not only in our day-to-day lives, but on the Internet and online journalism as well.

Social media companies changed their algorithms once again to heavily favor right-wing conspiracy theorists and frauds over progressive honesty.

Here's the latest Facebook Top Ten list and this makes it clear what they are doing.

Social media is purposefully targeting news outlets like C&L with the aid of wingnut lunatics and promoting anti-vax, anti-US Democracy nuts like the dweeb Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino.

Please, help us out. We are being squeezed by the right-wing MAGA creeps that hate us.

You can donate to PayPal or through Kindest.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Any donation will be welcomed with our deep thanks.

We really want to be around to fight for liberal values in the future.

The country needs it now, more than ever. Thank you.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue