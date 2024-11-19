Who Can Forget Milli Vanilli

They won a Grammy for Not singing.
By John AmatoNovember 19, 2024

Lip-syncing has been part of the music industry for a couple decades. Performing live with all the showboating, costume changes, wire work, and choreography - it's understandable

But putting people out front and selling them as a singing duo who don't actually sing and call them musical artists is off-the-wall.

On November 19th, 1990, "Milli Vanilli was stripped of its Grammy because other singers had lent their voices to the "Girl You Know It's True" album."

Forbes:

The story of Milli Vanilli is one of the most famous in music industry history. A pop duo soars to the top of the charts, finding international fame and success, even going so far as to win the coveted Best New Artist Grammy. Then, it all comes crashing down when it's revealed that the two men in the band, Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, didn't sing a note on their bestselling album.

Read my lips people, open thread!

