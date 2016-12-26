Fox Complains That The Obamas Will Not Be Classy Enough To Donald Trump

Judging from the all the whining at Fox, Republicans must be mighty worried about President Obama’s plan to stay active in politics during the Trump/Pence administration. So the all-conservative panel on Outnumbered did a little pre-smearing of President Obama’s post-presidency treatment of Donald Trump. Because, you know, Trump has been so respectful to Obama.

The segment started with a nasty introduction from Kennedy: “Future Recruiter-in-Chief?” she sneered, before explaining that Obama wants to help scout future talent for the Democratic Party. Kennedy added, “Finding those Elián Gonzálezes and all the other future commies. This has some asking if Mr. Obama will follow the example of former presidents and stay out of the limelight post-presidency. I think that’s a fantastic idea.”

Kennedy went on to praise George W. Bush for how he has handled himself post-presidency. She didn’t point out that Bush is quite unpopular whereas Obama is quite popular with the public.

Trumper cohost Lisa Boothe complained that Obama could cause “gridlock” for the Trump administration and not be “classy” like Bush. As if Republicans didn’t do their darnedest to cause gridlock for Obama.

Next up was Trump-defender Harris Faulkner: “It continues this popularity game. I don’t think the American public, they’ve already chosen. They don’t need to continue to choose between two people. It’s not about Mr. Obama anymore.”

Faulkner, supposedly an objective news anchor, lectured Democrats: “If the Democrats are really genuine about wanting to grow new talent, why did they shut down Representative Tim Ryan when he went against - how many terms has Nancy Pelosi had?”

“A million,” jeered Meghan McCain.

“She’s been a representative for most of our lives,” Faulkner continued.

“For 471 years,” Kennedy snarked.

But the worst was saved for last, when McCain began attacking Michelle Obama.

MCCAIN: We need to talk about first ladies being classy as well because Laura Bush, to my knowledge, has never said one thing negative in any context against the Obamas.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Michelle Obama isn’t even out of office and she’s doing interviews with Oprah taking about how hope is dead and hope isn’t alive. Obviously throwing a lot of shade at Donald Trump. He responded in what I thought was a very classy way.

It was ironic that McCain complained about someone else not being classy considering her own previous comments:

Well, I love Carly Fiorina … [she] has gone after Hillary the hardest. She rips out her jugular and serves it to me on a platter, which is what I want coming up in the election. (4/28/16) I just love watching Hillary Clinton squirm like a worm on a hook, in a way that she’s doing. There’s nothing more entertaining. She looks like she’s in a prison jumpsuit which makes this even better. It’s all orange. (8/19/15) I would go as far back as when Michelle Obama said that the only time she was proud of her country was when her husband was the nominee for president. There’s many things. You wanna go take in, get in a little time machine and go back then, that was the first indication that I was like, these people do not view America in the way that I do. The first time you are proud of America is when your husband is going to be president? That’s some weird thinking. (5/11/16)

McCain was still not done:

MCCAIN: I think they are not going to be able to help themselves. President Obama loved being a celebrity, I would suggest, more than actually being president, and he can’t handle the fact that Trump beat him at his own game, was a celebrity before to begin with and now is a much bigger celebrity that Obama ever will be. I just think he will be on The Tonight Show every other week complaining about Trump.

Of course, nobody challenged her.

Watch the whining above, from the December 26, 2016 Outnumbered.

