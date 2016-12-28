James O'Keefe Plans To Infiltrate 'Fake News' Networks Like ABC, NBC

Right Wing Watch has issued a warning about the latest scam purported by James O'Keefe and his ironically named group, Project Veritas.

James O'Keefe says he'll infiltrate "fake news" organizations -- like ABC & NBC https://t.co/CWQZlvUlk6 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 28, 2016

O'Keefe is on a par with well-known liars like Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones and Dave Daleiden of CMP. They all seek to legitimize themselves by slandering legitimate sites, and their loyal followers believe every lie they hear. When the orange führer is installed on 1/20/2017, these people will be given carte blanche to lie with impunity.

Dangerous citizen journalist vigilantes can be added to the interminable list of awful things that torture the truth thanks to Trump and his deplorable monster army. Right Wing Watch adds:

In an email to followers of his Project Veritas yesterday, O’Keefe claimed that a recent Media Matters report about him was a “lie” and announced that he is reacting to media distrust of his skewed reporting tactics by “going into the belly of the beast”: They think they can lie about us at will and we’ll slink away. Instead, we’re doubling down and going into the belly of the beast.

This is just the epitome of lending legitimacy to lies that all began with the 'fair and balanced' news portrayal of Fox "News." The NY Times explains:

As with Fox’s ubiquitous promotion of its slogan, conservatives’ appropriation of the “fake news” label is an effort to further erode the mainstream media’s claim to be a reliable and accurate source. “What I think is so unsettling about the fake news cries now is that their audience has already sort of bought into this idea that journalism has no credibility or legitimacy,” said Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters,..."Therefore, by applying that term to credible outlets, it becomes much more believable.” Conservative news media are now awash in the “fake news” condemnations.

We're sending our own set of journalists to go into the organizations that have been purveyors of "Fake News" for decades. From ABC and NBC to Google, Facebook and Twitter, we're intent on setting these organizations straight by showing the public what really goes on behind the close doors of the "news" rooms. As these organizations prepare to gear up against the incoming president, we'll be there to show you, with video evidence, their real agenda.

Neutralizing real news is a great way to create doubt, even in the minds of those who are not normally prone to accepting lies without question. Creating doubt is one of the most effective ways to mainstream propaganda and Trump is a master of this. "Create enough doubt for everything so that when the proof comes, it is washed in the same disdain for all alleged truth."