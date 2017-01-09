James O'Keefe Stung By His Own Sting!

You may have heard news over the weekend that James O'Keefe was doing his best to catch liberal groups in the act of taking money to incite violence during the inaugural. It was a typical O'Keefe operation, right down to the core. Infiltrate liberal groups, offer huge amounts of money for acts they don't engage in, and hope someone bites.

Now he's been hoist by his own petard. Lauren Windsor is a liberal activist who recorded his attempts to frame liberals for what conservatives generally do.

Huffington Post reports:

The counter-sting, carried out by The Undercurrent, a project of a previous target of provocateur James O’Keefe, managed to surreptitiously record elements of O’Keefe’s network offering huge sums of money to progressive activists if they would disrupt the ceremony and “put a stop to the inauguration” and the related proceedings to such a degree that donors to the clandestine effort would “turn on a TV and maybe not even see Trump.” To have riots blot out coverage of Trump, the donor offered “unlimited resources,” including to shut down bridges into D.C.

But Karma knocked, and she's a bitch.

Windsor told HuffPost that for now, the group is only releasing an edited version of the video. One of the conservative operatives recorded on it by The Undercurrent was Allison Maass, who previously was caught attempting to infiltrate the Senate campaign of Russ Feingold in Wisconsin, as well as the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton. Maass was also a lead infiltrator during the voter fraud campaign. Windsor, in investigating Project Veritas, discovered the name of a front group, Breakthrough Dev Group, that O’Keefe was using to set up stings. Somebody from BDG contacted an allied group, which reached out to activist Ryan Clayton. Windsor arranged to have the meeting secretly recorded. (It’s likely Maass was recording as well. It is plausible that O’Keefe’s plan was not to disrupt to inaugural, but instead to catch lefties offering to do so.) “It was my pleasure to work with the highly skilled operatives who pulled off this reverse sting of political conman James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas cohorts,” Clayton told HuffPost.

Did I mention that Donald Trump gave money to Project Veritas? Trump gave them $10,000 on May 13, 2015. I'm sure James put the money to good use during the campaign.

The best part of this? Windsor promises to dribble out video a little at a time, just like James O'Keefe does. So this gift will just keep on giving.

Well done, Lauren Windsor. And let it be a message to James O'Keefe: Don't do unto others what you don't want done to you.