Morning Joe (in Pajamas) Normalizes Trump's Arms Race Talk

I do have a feeling that Joe Scarborough knows about some huge honorarium being given to the biggest "media fail" of the year, and he decided to slip in one more entry in at the last minute.

Because should our civilization survive the coming days...

...and there are any future historians to mark the death of the last bits of decency anywhere in our media's portrayal of the Trump presidency...

...they will enshrine this morning's MSNBC offering as a moment equal to the burning of the last damn papyrus scroll in the library at Alexandria.

Because the duly electoral college elected President-elect of the United States is out of effing nowhere talking about a nuclear arms race on the Twitter.

And in a phone call with Mika (yeah) Trump said, oh wait, we don't know exactly what Trump said because it was an OFF CAMERA phone call with Mika. So we only have her reporting to go on. Got that?

Astonishing media running with @realDonaldTrump said "Let it be an arms race?" based solely on @morningmika's self-report (see my timeline). — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 23, 2016

And Joe Scarborough then compares Trump to Ronald Reagan, which would be great if he meant "borderline mentally defective to the point that world leaders smile and ignore him and the nation's bureaucracy manages to keep the country together until he leaves" but no.

(VIDEO) RONALD REAGAN IN 1981: the only morality they recognize is what will further their cause, meaning they reserve under themselves the right to commit any crime, to lie, to cheat, in order to attain that. That is immoral. and we operate on a different set of standards. I think when you do business with them, even at a detente, you keep that in mind. MIKA BREZINSKI: Wow. Ronald Reagan speaking at his first press conference in January of 1981. Taking on a tough tone on Moscow early in his administration. This morning, I spoke with president-elect Donald Trump about questions on the meaning of his tweet, on expanding nuclear arms. he said, quote, "Let it be an arms race because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Jon Meacham, there are echoes of 1981 in that statement, aren't there?

And Meacham sputters something about "history will tell about Donald Trump."

We should be so lucky.