Oh No! Not The Porn!

By Juanita Jean
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Oh No! Not The Porn!

Sometimes you just gotta love the South Carolina Belles of Heaven Republican Women’s Club, if only because nobody else does.

They have a dandy little project that’s gonna work as good as prohibition.

They are gonna keep pornography off the internet machine in South Carolina. Yes, indeed, a South Carolina free of pornography. Here’s the plan:

Computers and devices sold in South Carolina that can access the internet would be required to have filters installed to prevent people from viewing pornography, although buyers could pay a $20 fee to remove the blocking software under a proposal before the legislature.

Republicans put the government in my bedroom, then my uterus, and now in my MacBook.

And I kinda suspect that their idea of porn and my idea of porn might be real different.

But here’s the part that worries me: you know what’s worse than a Trump-supporting angry old white guy? A Trump-supporting angry old white guy without porn on his computer.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV