Horror Movies Are Back! And Please Donate To Our Fundraiser

The above video is a horror parody:

YouTube user Friend Dog Studios decided to collect all of the disappointments of the year and use them as the basis of a fake trailer for a horror movie titled "2016: The Movie."

Ever since the release of James Wan's magnificent and horrifying "The Conjuring" in 2013, movie studios have taken a keen interest in developing very good to excellent horror films for the American audience.

I never understood why they shied away from producing horror fare since it's always been a very profitable genre, but as a huge horror fan I will not complain now.

In 2014 and 2015 we got the excellent The Babadook, It Follows, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Guest, Housebound, Unfriended, The Visit, The Final Girls, Spring, What We Do in the Shadows and many other worthwhile treats.

In 2016, we saw an influx of very good scare flicks which included Wan's follow-up to his mega hit "The Conjuring 2," which also turned in a nifty profit.

We also were gifted with Don't Breathe, Lights Out, Ouija, Origin of Evil, 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Shallows, The Green Room, Witch, The Invitation and many others.

And 2017 is shaping up to be a great year as well.