Betsy DeVos Will Not Oppose Guns In Public Schools Because Grizzly Bears

By Karoli Kuns
2 hours ago by John Amato
up

Senator Chris Murphy who represented the district with Newtown, asked Department of Education Betsy DeVos whether she would oppose guns in public schools.

As she did with most questions, she waffled.

Murphy asked, "Do you think guns have any place in or around schools?"

DeVos fell back on her usual deflection that it is for states to decide, which set Murphy off.

Incredulously, he asked, "You can't say definitively today that guns shouldn't be in schools?"

With disingenuous wide-eyed misunderstanding, DeVos replied, "I will refer back to (Wyoming) Senator (Mike) Enzi and the school he was talking about in Wyoming. I think probably there, I would imagine that there is probably a gun in the schools to protect from potential grizzlies."

Murphy ended his questioning by telling her he looked forward to her visiting his state to discuss guns in schools with a disgusted tone. I was seriously surprised that he didn't throw all of his papers on the floor while walking out.

Update:


