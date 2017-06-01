Bullsh*t! Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Planned Parenthood Defunding

So this segment was supposed to be about the House of Representatives "defunding" Planned Parenthood.

But as Whoopi Goldberg points out in this clip, Planned Parenthood is not "funded" by the federal government, in that there is no budget item for "Planned Parenthood." PP clinics provide non-abortion health services to those insured by Medicaid. Medicaid then reimburses Planned Parenthood, just like every other insurer out there.

As the former Fox employee on the panel, Jedidiah Bile has to get her kicks in to say it's about religious people being "forced to contribute" to the Planned Parenthood organization.

Whoopi points out that as a taxpayer, she is "forced to contribute" to Donald Trump's stupid wall with Mexico, and that her religious beliefs do not enter into paying taxes.

Then Joy Behar points out that Donald Trump doesn't pay taxes, so there's that.

But then Bile did the unforgivable: tried to add those fake "Center for Medical Progress" videos to the conversation, pretending that they weren't fake and debunked. Three times.

Each time Whoopi had a word for her: "Bullsh*t!"

Frankly, I think a better analogy is that we taxpayers funded $1.5 million dollars to Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Planned Parenthood witch hunt, which goes by the name of the "Select Investigative Panel On Infant Lives" and as a committee for the Congress of the United States of America, used those fake, discredited CMP videos to make their "case." With our taxpayer money!!!

Minority (Democratic) member Jan Schakowsky of Illinois released her own report: