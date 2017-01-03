Calls Work! GOP Congress Backs Down On Ethics Gutting

It turns out setting Congressional phones on fire? Works!

This does not mean they won't try to do it again several months from now when they think no one is paying attention. But trust me, they'll be skittish knowing how many of their constituents are already paying attention on this one.

Some might tell you it was Trump's tweets that called off the gutting of the Congressional Ethics Office, but really it was

Phones.

On.

Fire.

.@HouseGOP backed away from plans to gut the #ethics office. Your calls, tweets and emails made the difference. This is the #PeoplesHouse! https://t.co/UP6mdKnEPZ — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 3, 2017

“The calls we’ve gotten in my district office and here in Washington has surprised me” said Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.) #resist #resistance — John Adams (@0urJohnAdams) January 3, 2017

House GOP is backpedaling on their plan to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics. YOUR calls/tweets/emails made the difference! — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 3, 2017

And a personal anecdote, I went on the Facebook page of my own Republican Congressman, Rodney Davis (R, IL-13) to ask him how he had voted last night on gutting the ethics office, and a large number of his constituents had beat me to it. I visit his page regularly, and I have never seen so many pointed negative comments about one specific vote on his page before. An outraged constituency (and that's key, these are HIS voters) really can impact the vote of a Congressperson. Find out who your Member of Congress is and put on the pressure.

And now is the time to follow the Office of Congressional Ethics on Twitter and keep alert to more opportunities to hold YOUR Representative accountable.

Would you believe OCE @CongressEthics, The Office of Congressional Ethics, has ONLY 791 followers? C'mon folks. Get to following! TY pic.twitter.com/qNRWM3QmUC — Maureen French (@MaureenFrench) January 3, 2017

Find out who your representative is here, and then, yes, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. And make your voice heard. It works!