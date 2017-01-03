Calls Work! GOP Congress Backs Down On Ethics Gutting

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Calls Work! GOP Congress Backs Down On Ethics Gutting

It turns out setting Congressional phones on fire? Works!

This does not mean they won't try to do it again several months from now when they think no one is paying attention. But trust me, they'll be skittish knowing how many of their constituents are already paying attention on this one.

Some might tell you it was Trump's tweets that called off the gutting of the Congressional Ethics Office, but really it was

Phones.
On.
Fire.

And a personal anecdote, I went on the Facebook page of my own Republican Congressman, Rodney Davis (R, IL-13) to ask him how he had voted last night on gutting the ethics office, and a large number of his constituents had beat me to it. I visit his page regularly, and I have never seen so many pointed negative comments about one specific vote on his page before. An outraged constituency (and that's key, these are HIS voters) really can impact the vote of a Congressperson. Find out who your Member of Congress is and put on the pressure.

And now is the time to follow the Office of Congressional Ethics on Twitter and keep alert to more opportunities to hold YOUR Representative accountable.

Find out who your representative is here, and then, yes, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. And make your voice heard. It works!


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV