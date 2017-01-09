Celebrity Telethon On Inauguration Day Infuriates Fox News

There is an alternative to watching Donald Trump get inaugurated as President.

On Facebook Live that same Friday, celebrities are holding a fundraiser for the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and Earthjustice. They're calling it a Love-a-Thon:

This is your chance to make a difference. This Inauguration Day, we're raising $500,000 to defend civil liberties. Join us for a three-hour Facebook Live broadcast with music, entertainment and stories about causes that matter. It's time to take a stand. Artists, musicians, and actors including Judd Apatow, Jane Fonda, Jamie Lee Curtis, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Guest, Tim Robbins and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco are coming together live on Inauguration Day to bring you a broadcast packed with music, comedy and surprises you don't want to miss. Of course, without you, we won't be able to support the causes that need us. The ACLU, EarthJustice and Planned Parenthood need you to tune in. This is urgent.

And the Fox News Organization is losing its damn mind over it.

Stuart Varney interviewed Crystal Wright, "author" of Con Job: How Democrats Gave Us Crime, Sanctuary Cities, Abortion Profiteering and Racial Division.

Crystal is incensed that anyone would "interfere with the peaceful transition of power."

I'm sorry, what? The event is being held in California, Crystal. It's not interfering with anything but Trump's ratings. But continue. Stuart Varney is also outraged:

STUART VARNEY: "It's damaging! Because they keep saying "You're a racist! You're sexist! And it's damaging to the stature of the incoming President!"

CRYSTAL WRIGHT: "It damages the Constitution, and I go back, this isn't any laughing matter, the peaceful transition of power. So what celebrities are saying is, if we can't have our GIRL, Hillary Clinton, elected President, we're gonna disrupt, you know, America as we know it!"

Then we have to talk about, you know, THE POT.

"Are you a reformed pot smoker?" asks Stuart Varney.

"No I'm a hard working American!" says Crystal Wright.

Dang those celebrities! How DARE they do this thing where they are DISRUPTING AMERICA. What with their POT smoking and being on the other side of the country from the Inaugural, damaging the Constitution.

Again, the celebrities aren't going to be at the Inauguration and will not be covering it. Can we go back and talk about how Fox News covered the last inauguration?

Steve Doocey: “As if a cold Monday in January wasn’t dreary enough, today has been dubbed ‘Blue Monday’, the most depressing day of the year.”

Chris Wallace (on Obama's Second Inaugural Address): “This was an unyielding, uncompromising espousal of a liberal agenda.”

Oh, forget the quotes, let's watch some Jon Stewart from 2013, shall we?