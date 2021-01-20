Media Bites
Fox Chris Wallace: 'Best Inaugural Address I Ever Heard'

Wallace has been listening to these inaugural address since 1961.
Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace told the Fox News viewers that after many decades of watching Inauguration speeches, Pres. Joe Biden's was the greatest one he's ever heard.

As soon as President Joe Biden finished his inaugural address, the Fox panel turned to Chris Wallace for his thoughts.

"Martha, I thought it was a great speech," Wallace said.

He continued, "I've been listening to these or inaugural addresses since 1961. John F. Kennedy, 'ask not...'"

"I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard."

"A lot of this event today, a lot of the president's speech was colored by the emotion for the fact that exactly 2 weeks ago, 14 days ago, there was a mob of thugs, of insurrectionists, of domestic terrorists on the Inaugural Stand and Joe Biden was saying that democracy prevailed," Wallace stated.

It was Joe Biden's best speech of his career, at a truly pivotal moment in U.S. history.

The Fox News viewers must be so...confused.

