Fox Pre-Demonizes Biden Address As 'Propaganda On Cap Hill’

While waiting for President Biden to begin his address to the joint session of Congress Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson spent more than 15 minutes ranting about the federal raid on Rudy Giuliani's apartment that morning.

Originally, the graphic on the lower right had a normal caption: “Soon: Joe Biden Addresses Congress.”

But somewhere near the end of the segment, at about 14 minutes in, somebody decided that wasn’t enough hate mongering for the ever-malicious boss. The graphic changed to “Awaiting Biden admin propaganda on Cap Hill.”

I’ll bet Carlson was very pleased.