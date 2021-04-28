Politics
BREAKING NEWS: Feds Raid Rudy Giuliani's Apartment

The Republican Party will NEVER turn the corner away from the criminals of TrumpWorld.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Looks like Rudy Giuliani is going to go through some things.

How many more Federal charges will the head of the Republican Party and his goons face before the midterms? All of them. New York Times:

Federal investigators in Manhattan executed a search warrant on Wednesday at the Upper East Side apartment of Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who became President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer, stepping up a criminal investigation into Mr. Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

One of the people said the investigators had seized Mr. Giuliani’s electronic devices.

Executing a search warrant is an extraordinary move for prosecutors to take against a lawyer, let alone a lawyer for a former president, and it marks a major turning point in the long-running investigation into Mr. Giuliani.

What, no BURNER PHONES? C'mon, anyone who's watched one episode of Breaking Bad knows that you have criminal lawyers and then you have CRIMINAL lawyers, and the difference is a drawer full of burner phones.

Of course, Rudy can't even stop butt dialing reporters while committing infractions, or properly Google "The Four Seasons Hotel," so yeah, technical prowess he ain't got.

I predict a New York Times headline along these "TrumpWorld faces the consequences of their crimes" lines every month through the midterms. But keep bowing and scraping to the "45th President," Kevin McCarthy.

