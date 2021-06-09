Media Bites
Fox News Outrage Of The Day: Biden On D-Day

"Joe Biden doesn't care about the troops" because he didn't tweet (or golf?) about D-Day? Get over yourselves, Fox.
By John Amato
20 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Fox News hyperventilated all day Tuesday, claiming that President Biden disrespected all veterans on Memorial Day weekend.

Didn't Trump call Americans who died in war losers and suckers?

On Martha McCallum's program, Gillian Turner reported on this travesty that Biden may never recover from.. (cough, cough)

Before reporting on their poutrage, waiting in the wings to respond to Biden was Caitlin Jenner, (her father fought in WWII) who is challenging Governor Newsom for his job in California.

Turner said, "Fox News is continually learning that multiple sources, significant number of veteran services members are deeply aggrieved by this oversight from the White House."

The oversight? Biden didn't mention D-Day on the anniversary of the event.

A few seconds earlier Fox News posted a heartfelt tweet response to Memorial day by VP Harris, but whatevs.

What's suspicious about their latest controversy in my mind is that, normally, these veteran groups come out publicly to attack a Democratic president or candidate on Fox.

Yet this time Fox News is just using unnamed sources and groups.

And they made sure to attack WH press secretary Psaki as well since she's so popular.

Biden doesn't spend every single weekend tweeting and golfing. Fox and other right-wingers want their audience to forget the past.

