C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Flamin' Groovies

They Flamin' Groovies hardly ever get the due they deserve. They are one of the unsung forerunners of punk rock in their early years and later also became a big influence on what the world would refer to as power pop too.

The Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers album was released the same year as the Groovies Shake Some Action. In an interview at the time, Mick Jagger was asked what he thought of the similar approach to music both bands were taking. Allegedly, Mick said that between the two he thought the Flamin' Groovies did the better take on revisiting classic blues and rock 'n roll and putting it in a modern context than they did.

