Colorado Congressman Avoids Crowd After His Obamacare Repeal Vote

Expect to see more of this, as Republican congressmen try to explain their rationale for taking away health coverage from their constituents, and leaving them to fend for themselves.

The crime scene tape, courtesy of the complaint Aurora police, was particularly appropriate.

Source: KUSA

AURORA - When Berthie Ruoff arrived at the Aurora Central Library to meet with Congressman Mike Coffman, she was hopeful to find encouraging answers about the impending changes to the Affordable Care Act. "My husband passed away and the only way I was able to get insurance was through the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare," Ruoff said. When she walked in, she saw a crowd she didn't expect. "There were hundreds of people here," Ruoff said.

While the crowd was waiting inside the lobby, singing and chanting, Aurora Police officers are putting up crime scene tape to create a perimeter outside of the library. This allowed Coffman to leave secretly at about 3:24 p.m. unbeknownst to those still waiting to see him. The community event was scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The mostly middle-aged and white audience were heard singing protest songs, like This Land Is Your Land as they waited in vain to hear from their cowardly representative.