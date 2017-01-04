Comrade Sarah Palin Apologizes To Assange On Facebook

By Frances Langum
Well look who's decided to take an apology tour to Julian Assange....

Yep, it's Party before Country as Sarah Palin joins Hannity in loving Mother Russia.

Because Putin Juice gonna help me win!

On Facebook, Palin says

I apologize for condemning Assange when he published my infamous (and proven noncontroversial, relatively boring) emails years ago.

You know who else's emails were proven noncontroversial, relatively boring? Ask Andrea Mitchell.

These jagoffs are nothing but traitors to America.

And my personal favorite. Everybody loves Leonid!

PS. Let's not forget that Assange released the emails of two women on national tickets. Don't get me started on Palin excusing it when Hillary gets smacked around just like she was. The Putin / Trump / Assange connection is, first and foremost, misogyny.


