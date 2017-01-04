Comrade Sarah Palin Apologizes To Assange On Facebook

Well look who's decided to take an apology tour to Julian Assange....

To Julian Assange: I apologize.



Please watch Sean Hannity's interview with Julian Assange (Wikileaks).... https://t.co/w3ZDU1aMDY — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 4, 2017

Yep, it's Party before Country as Sarah Palin joins Hannity in loving Mother Russia.

Because Putin Juice gonna help me win!

What is remarkable is Palin apologizing to Assange for WikiLeaks publishing her emails; an unlikely event even in the worst banana republics pic.twitter.com/KJuWCSPblu — T. R. Ramachandran (@yottapoint) January 4, 2017

On Facebook, Palin says

I apologize for condemning Assange when he published my infamous (and proven noncontroversial, relatively boring) emails years ago.

You know who else's emails were proven noncontroversial, relatively boring? Ask Andrea Mitchell.

These jagoffs are nothing but traitors to America.

Lol I can't wait when Assange damages the Trump administration and Hannity and Palin have to switch sides again. https://t.co/6LetP9b6Fa — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) January 4, 2017

Sarah Palin has apologized to Julian Assange. Putin is being defended by the RNC. Tribalism uber alles. — Alexander Deebus (@ADeebus) January 4, 2017

And my personal favorite. Everybody loves Leonid!

Palin: "Putin is the Only God, and Assange is His Prophet". — Leonid J. Brezhnev (@LeonidCCCP) January 4, 2017

PS. Let's not forget that Assange released the emails of two women on national tickets. Don't get me started on Palin excusing it when Hillary gets smacked around just like she was. The Putin / Trump / Assange connection is, first and foremost, misogyny.