Coretta Scott King Would Still Oppose Jeff Sessions As AG

No matter how Sessions tries to spin it, he's still a little too cozy with racism to be the nation's Attorney General.

Yesterday's Senate testimony revealed how Jefferson Beauregard Sessions fared during his last Senate hearing for a Federal Judge position in 1986. We can thank the no holds barred interrogation of Senator Al Franken (D-MN) for exposing these inconsistencies yesterday.

The bombshell letter and Senate testimony from that year by Coretta Scott King, a civil rights leader and widow of Martin Luther King makes it clear that what successfully disqualified Sessions then, disqualifies him now.

Read the full letter and testimony right here.

Incredible letter from Coretta Scott King to the Senate Judiciary Cmte in 1986 opposing Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship. pic.twitter.com/R4gjYcEqnz — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 11, 2017

It's entirely fitting that Coretta Scott King, who passed in 2006, speak from the grave against this nomination. We still need her voice.

And it's telling that (1) we now know who buried her letter, thanks to Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post:

Buzzfeed News first reported the existence of the letter earlier Tuesday, noting that it was never entered into the congressional record by then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Strom Thurmond.

And we also know that (2) Judicial Watch will happily pull out anti-Semitism to prove Sessions is "not a racist." Yeah.