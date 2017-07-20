AG Jeff Sessions Not Stepping Down: 'I Have The Honor Of Serving As Attorney General'

Embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the media that he's continuing on as AG despite Trump's comments in the NY Times.

Sessions said, "We in this department will continue every single day to work hard to serve the national interest and we wholeheartedly join in the priorities of President Trump.

AG Sessions praised the dismantling of the dark website Alphabay.

Sessions said. "I have the honor of serving as Attorney General. It is something that goes beyond any thought I would have ever had for myself. We love this job. We love this department. I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate."

A reporter asked how he can serve if Trump has lost confidence in him.

He replied, "We're serving right now."

It's clear he doesn't take seriously what Trump, his president, said to The New York Times. I don't know who in this case should be insulted more, Sessions for being flattened by Trump in the interview, or Trump for Sessions basically announcing "so what?"

But everyone else should be appalled by both of them.

I also would say that maybe Sessions is daring Trump to fire him.