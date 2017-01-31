Trump Botched Judge Gorsuch's Nomination Introduction

All day long, Donald Trump tried to build up the moment of suspense to a crescendo when he finally would announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

His administration and surrogates and even the media made sure to promote this event like it had never happened in American history before, and, if it had happened, Trump's would be the greatest announcement of all time.

Unfortunately, when that moment came, he flubbed the intro, saying Judge Gorsuch was already a member of the Supreme Court.

This is an official record that will remain on the books for all time.

Trump said, "Today I am keeping another promise to the American people by nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch of the United States Supreme Court to be of the United States Supreme Court, and I would like to ask Judge Gorsuch and his wonderful wife, Louise, to please step forward..."

You can't un-ring that bell, Donald.

It really is a part of history now.