Trump Botched Judge Gorsuch's Nomination Introduction

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by John Amato
up

All day long, Donald Trump tried to build up the moment of suspense to a crescendo when he finally would announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

His administration and surrogates and even the media made sure to promote this event like it had never happened in American history before, and, if it had happened, Trump's would be the greatest announcement of all time.

Unfortunately, when that moment came, he flubbed the intro, saying Judge Gorsuch was already a member of the Supreme Court.

This is an official record that will remain on the books for all time.

Trump said, "Today I am keeping another promise to the American people by nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch of the United States Supreme Court to be of the United States Supreme Court, and I would like to ask Judge Gorsuch and his wonderful wife, Louise, to please step forward..."

You can't un-ring that bell, Donald.

It really is a part of history now.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV