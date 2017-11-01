Donald Trump Refuses To Release Tax Returns, Again

Arriving late to what was supposed to amount to a press conference, Trump, as expected, avoided answering any questions of a 'delicate' manner. Never mind the latest revelations from intelligence, someone asked him if he would release the tax returns. I'm sure you can guess what his response was.

REPORTER: Do you believe the hacking was justified and will you release your tax returns to prove what you're saying about no deals in Russia?

TRUMP: I'm not releasing the tax returns because as you know, they're under audit.

REPORTER: they've been under audit since the '70s.

TRUMP: The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters, okay?

REPORTER: You don't think the american public is concerned about it?