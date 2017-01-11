The "Russian Prostitutes" Stage Of Presidential Transitions

Not many readers know that before I was hired primarily because of my talents covering the EWWWW beat here at Crooks and Liars, I was certified to teach middle school US History by the state of Alabama.

This story is not likely to make it into the sixth-grade curriculum.

And let me further preface this by saying all of it comes from Buzzfeed publishing some notes that may or may not be genuinely based on Russian intelligence. We at Crooks and Liars take it seriously that what we publish as truth be verified as such.

A key point from @kdrum about vetting the dossier on Trump and Russia https://t.co/oljF383vRz pic.twitter.com/HWO9yIoDYD — Mark Follman (@markfollman) January 11, 2017

So you should take it with the same grain of salt, you know, that Alex Jones took all the Pizzagate nonsense?

@MarvClowder @zerohedge And while we giggle on Twitter, right wingers respond to alleged 4chan conspiracies with live ammo ie pizzagate. — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 11, 2017

In fairness, Buzzfeed has as much evidence as Trump does about Ted Cruz's dad assassinating JFK — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 11, 2017

And yeah, what is alleged is pretty unbelieveable, except it's Trump.

The story is that while in Moscow, Donald Trump stayed in the Presidential Suite at the Moscow Ritz-Carleton, where Mr. and Mrs. Obama had once stayed. While in that room, Mr. Trump invited/hired prostitutes to join him and requested that they urinate on the bed once occupied by the then President and his wife.

Okay. That's the story.

And the problem isn't that it's fake news, or that anyone takes it full-on seriously.

Except it's Trump.

And no one, NO ONE, would think to say, "Donald would NEVER even THINK of doing such a thing."

Because we all know he would, Even his ardent supporters know he would. Look at this pro-Donald, pro-Pepe the Frog (yeah) tweet:

Decency isn't a requirement? You coulda fooled a whole lot of Republicans with that during the Clinton impeachment!

Impeachment!

And look at the President supported by Nazis complaining about Nazis.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

And the other problem is, that while Donald was in Moscow doing his Miss Universe Pageant "job," the FSB (formerly KGB) had microphones on him 24/7. And they have the tapes. And that is clearly a problem.

Does anyone think Donald did NOTHING in Moscow during Miss Universe that might be even a little blackmail worthy? At all?

He was open to blackmail by Putin. The end.

@justinjm1 True but can you imagine Trump sitting across from foreign leaders knowing this info. You can't unknow it — Stacy R (@In2why) January 11, 2017

And let's mention the hypocrisy while we're at it.

The media spent months and months chasing the birther story, because DONALD TRUMP wouldn't let it go. A story without merit or facts.

Curious what happens tomorrow if President-elect Trump gets up and says it's unfair to take seriously unsubstantiated, anonymous claims pic.twitter.com/T9MHqpGTGN — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 11, 2017

So do you want some funny tweets? Here.

"DJT- It must suck to be dogged by salacious rumors ppl r gonna believe forever, regardless of evidence. Hope urine decent spirits. -HRC" pic.twitter.com/mky5hvEFQd — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 11, 2017

I'm not sure this is what they meant by "Goldwater Republican." — David J. Loehr (@dloehr) January 11, 2017

Trump told us he "Loves WikiLeaks!" Turns our "Wiki" was the name of one of his Russian hookers. #GoldenShowers — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 11, 2017

"Hey Donald, what are your plans for your urine-augurat-"#goldenshowers pic.twitter.com/y0ASi4mZcu — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 11, 2017

@TheGoodGodAbove @bluegal find out if Trump refused to pay the hookers afterward, if he hadn't, THEN you know it's him and it's true. — Paul Wartenberg (@PaulWartenberg) January 11, 2017

