Trump Refuses To Impose Congress-Mandated Russian Sanctions

Lots of stories breaking in the Russia investigation, but here's the heart of everything right here.

The Trump administration will NOT -- I repeat, NOT -- be putting the sanctions Congress passed by a HUGE majority last year on Russia for interfering in our elections.

That's right, Donald Trump is giving his BFF Vladdie a pass on the whole interference thing.

Instead of imposing those sanctions, as was required by Congress, the State Department instead claims they are using them as leverage in other ways than actually, you know, imposing them.

The Trump admin has notified Congress that last year’s bipartisan Russia sanctions bill is serving as a “deterrent” and as such, specific sanctions aren’t needed at this time. From a State Dept spox: pic.twitter.com/rwkd6Vzh66 — Elana Schor (@eschor) January 29, 2018

This decision has come after Trump lost his cookies on the plane to Davos because the Justice Department said releasing the distraction memo Devin Nunes and Dana Rohrabacher invented to pretend there is some terrible corruption in the FBI would be terrible for national security.

The man-baby dictator is not amused, apparently.

Meanwhile, in other news, the House Intelligence Committee voted to release their memo at some point in the future, but not the memo the Democrats prepared with a fuller look at what it is they're pimping as a squirrel in the adjacent tree.

The memo stuff, the attacks on the DOJ over the "memo", all of it is nothing but a distraction.

In the end, we, the people, demanded this administration punish a foreign country for interfering in our elections, and in the end, Dictator Trump and his toadies raised a middle finger and said, "NO."