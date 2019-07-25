Trump's Speech Featured Presidential Seal With Russian Eagle And Golf Clubs

Deliberate malfeasance or just accidental stupidity from people too ignorant to realize what the actual presidential seal looks like, so they just googled it and stuck it on the screen? We might never know , but at this point does it even really matter? The entire Trump presidency is like a bad joke anyway.

Source: The Guardian

As Donald Trump addressed a rightwing crowd in Washington on Tuesday, the audience roared in support – but it was a doctored onscreen display that ultimately took center stage.

At a student summit hosted by the conservative group Turning Point USA, the president stood before what looks, to the casual observer, very much like the US presidential seal. A thorough examination by the Washington Post, however, revealed some odd tweaks to the image.

First, the eagle has not one but two heads – making it look a lot like Russia’s coat of arms. And instead of holding arrows, as the bird does in the US seal, it’s holding golf clubs.

In other words, a proud presidential symbol was apparently reworked to shame Trump over two of the biggest targets of anti-Trump criticism – Russian involvement in the 2016 election and excessive golfing – and it was displayed behind the president for all to see.