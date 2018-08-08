Time For Donald Trump To Release His Tax Returns

In the midst of Tuesday's election return news, Chris Hayes had a conversation with former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and "Above the Law" law blogger Elie Mystal about all the alleged and admitted tax evasion going on in Trump world:

CHRIS HAYES: Jill, I was thinking about this idea of "the fish rots from the head" or culture of corruption. One of the things that preceded Watergate or preceded Watergate bringing down Nixon, was like "oh, by the way, the vice president's getting bags of cash." In the case of Nixon, you have this corrupt president, and it says something about the kinds of people the president selects.

JILL WINE-BANKS: As they say, "birds of a feather flock together," and the same thing that happened in the Nixon administration where you had a lot of cash flowing, overflowing inside safes in the White House. And the same thing is happening here, you have Cohen, Gates, and Manafort underreporting income. And the person that is missing from the list is Donald Trump. And that is because we haven't seen his tax returns. We know he has been in bankruptcy. And he was getting money, loans, from overseas.

HAYES: I should note there, Michael Cohen is being investigated for this he has not been charged with anything and that is not true of Paul Manafort who is on trial for this. And Rick Gates who admitted to doing it today.

ELIE MYSTAL: How can we live in a world where the president's closest people are under investigation for tax fraud and we still haven't seen HIS taxes?