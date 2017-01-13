Donald Trump's Incoming Poll Numbers Are The Worst

"No incoming president has polled worse than Donald Trump," -- Lawrence O'Donnell

As O'Donnell states in his "You Are Not Alone" segment, Trump is sliding even among his own supporters.

How bad are Trump's poll numbers as we head into the inauguration, you ask?

Gallup Poll:

"President-elect Donald Trump continues to garner historically low approval for his transition performance, with 51% of Americans disapproving of how he is handling the presidential transition and 44% approving. Last month, the public was split on this question, with 48% approving and 48% disapproving."

The buffoonery he's shown is taking its toll. Kellyanne Conway can only distort the truth so much.

TPM explains, "Part of the President-elect’s historically low numbers seems to be the public’s lackluster view of his Cabinet picks. Trump’s nominees were rated “below average/poor” by 44 percent of respondents, compared to only 10 percent of Obama’s and 13 percent of Bush’s nominees."

Is that a shock to anyone?

Apparently Trump thought his voters were too stupid to notice that his economic team is almost entirely Goldman Sachs alumni. Drain the swamp?

And McConnell thought he was being cute by ramming all Trump's nominees through at one time, but that hasn't played out well either. They are either completely disqualified like Ben Carson, or represent a yuuge conflict of interest like Rex Tillerson of Exxon.

Trump can't put together a professional cabinet and he doesn't know how to govern, just like his Republican Congress.

And he should be terrified that his own voters are starting to notice.