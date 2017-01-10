Elizabeth Warren Calls GOP Cowards For 'Repeal And Run'

We've all had moments (hours?) of despair since Donald Trump was "elected" President.

That's especially true for those of us who depend on the Affordable Care Act to keep our families healthy, and in some cases, alive.

One important thing to remember at those times of anguish? Elizabeth Warren is on our side.

She took to the Senate floor last night. And she took no prisoners.

Democrats and nonpartisan government officials have worked for years here in Washington to make the health system work. We have made progress. And now, Republicans in Congress are ready to throw away these years and years of progress. They are ready to threaten the collapse of our insurance markets. They are ready to threaten the health and safety of millions of Americans, simply to make a political point. They are ready to repeal and run. If Republicans want to destroy health care in America, I will fight them every step of the way. The stakes are too high for the millions of Americans whose futures are about to be sacrificed so that one party can make a political point. Let's stay here and do the work that needs to be done to make sure every American gets access to high quality, affordable health care. Repeal and run is for cowards.

If you've been trying the deep breath technique just to keep it together these past few weeks (as I have), may I suggest ten minutes of meditation while listening to Elizabeth Warren take up her sword for all of us? It does a world of good.

