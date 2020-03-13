Politics
Elizabeth Warren Calls For Coronavirus Stimulus And 'She's Got A Plan For That'

The Massachusetts Senator is leveraging her suspended presidential campaign to promote...all the policies she pushed during her presidential campaign. Ready to lead!
By Frances Langum
42 min ago by Frances Langum
As Charlie Pierce asked, "Who are you and what have you done with Jim Cramer?"

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer hosted and appeared to agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren on a grassroots plan to stimulate the economy in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. CNBC:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday called on the U.S. government to respond to the coronavirus outbreak by passing a “big stimulus package” that offers health-care guarantees and injects money at the “grassroots level.”

In efforts to increase the amount of money that consumers are spending in the economy, the senator wants to get more money into the hands of student loan borrowers and social security recipients. That includes canceling college debt obligations at least for the next three months, while increasing social security and disability payments by $200 a month “at least for a year,” she said.

“If you assume we’re only going to spend a certain amount of money here, I’d much rather see us target it rather than an across the board that disproportionately advantages rich folks,” she said.

Here's the full interview, via CNBC:

