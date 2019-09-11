CNBC's Jim Cramer On Elizabeth Warren: 'She's Got To Be Stopped'

Wall Street and the Big Banks are terrified of an Elizabeth Warren presidency, said CNBC host Jim Cramer. Good. They should be.

Elizabeth Warren later thanked CNBC and Cramer for supplying a campaign ad for her, gratis.

Source: Marketwatch

Outspoken TV personality Jim Cramer talked Tuesday with the CNBC crew about how banks are sweating the possibility of Elizabeth Warren as president. “When you get off the desk and talk to executives, they’re more fearful of her winning,” he said, adding that he’s been hearing “she’s got to be stopped,” echoing around Wall Street these days. While bank execs might have reason to be scared of what Warren could mean for their company and their shareholders, Adam Best of “The Left” podcast, doesn’t really see that as a negative for prospective voters. “This is the greatest Warren campaign ad possible,” he says in this tweet:

"She's got to be stopped."



Jim Cramer and a @CNBC panel discuss Wall Street executives being absolutely terrified of Elizabeth Warren and how they've never seen anything quite like it before. This is the greatest Warren campaign ad possible. pic.twitter.com/VCrGOfxOX0 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 10, 2019

Another fan was none other than Elizabeth Warren herself, tweeting some delicious snark: