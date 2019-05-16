GOP Congressman Calls Fox Viewers 'Half Of America'

No Dan Crenshaw, "half of America" does not watch Fox News.

The Republican Congressman was "responding" to Elizabeth Warren and her very successful spitfire launch against Trump TV.

Images of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Judge Jeanine, and Laura Ingraham pic.twitter.com/iwkpt5H0t9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 14, 2019

I won’t do a town hall with Fox News because I won’t invite millions of Democratic primary voters to tune in, inflate ratings, and help sell ads for an outlet that profits from racism and hate. If you agree, sign our petition. https://t.co/zAyBN7i8Jf — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019

Why do you have such contempt for half of America?



Labeling and insulting the other side as full of “racism and hate” is a cheap attempt to undermine ideas so that you don’t have to actually confront them. It is an intellectually void strategy. https://t.co/3Lubg4dEH4 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 15, 2019

As nearly all of Twitter pointed out to Dan, Fox News does not begin to represent "half" of America.

Dan Crenshaw: "Half of America watches Fox News!"



Fox News daily ratings: 4.1 million



U.S. population: 327.2 million



Crenshaw's claim: 50%



Reality: 1.3% pic.twitter.com/tFx1TT1Osr — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) May 16, 2019

You saw this after the 2016 election too. “You can’t call half of America racist.”



Well, Trump’s 63 million voters represented just 25 percent of the voting age population and barely 20 percent of the overall population. — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 16, 2019

Hell, even The Republican Party isn't "half of America' Dan!

Donald Trump believes that 37% is "Half of America"#ThursdayThoughts — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) May 16, 2019

They are watched during every working hour by 100% of Republican Congressional offices, however. Walk into the office of any GOP member of Congress, and there's Fox News. And of course it's not only President Stupid's favorite network, it's also his media enabler.

And Republicans have a talent for mesmerizing the mainstream media to insist on "half" the argument when their position represents less than 20% of popular US opinion. Sometimes a LOT less.