GOP Congressman Calls Fox Viewers 'Half Of America'

No Dan Crenshaw, "half of America" does not watch Fox News.
The Republican Congressman was "responding" to Elizabeth Warren and her very successful spitfire launch against Trump TV.
As nearly all of Twitter pointed out to Dan, Fox News does not begin to represent "half" of America.
Hell, even The Republican Party isn't "half of America' Dan!
They are watched during every working hour by 100% of Republican Congressional offices, however. Walk into the office of any GOP member of Congress, and there's Fox News. And of course it's not only President Stupid's favorite network, it's also his media enabler.
And Republicans have a talent for mesmerizing the mainstream media to insist on "half" the argument when their position represents less than 20% of popular US opinion. Sometimes a LOT less.
Comments