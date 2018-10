It's pretty clear what the fault lines for 2020 are should Elizabeth Warren decide to run for President.

On the one hand, Elizabeth Warren will be bringing the fight to Republicans without fear or deference, knowing exactly what this fight is about:

Brett Kavanaugh was allowed to be angry. Dr. Ford wasn’t. Women grow up hearing that being angry makes us unattractive. Well, today, I’m angry – and I own it. I plan to use that anger to take back the House, take back the Senate, & put Democrats in charge. Are you with me? pic.twitter.com/c9DebKTQEV — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) September 30, 2018

On the other hand, Fox News, the Republican Party Comm Center, will go low, as low as possible.

It's not too early to call out Fox for being the network of racist White nationalism.