Elizabeth Warren Goes After Trump, McConnell In Fiery Senate Speech

Reminding us of that time Mitch McConnell tried to silence her ("She was warned, she persisted" became Warren's trademark, nice going Mitch) Elizabeth Warren took to the Senate floor today and reminded the Senate Majority Dictator exactly who she is.

The Democratic presidential candidate went to the Senate floor on Tuesday to reiterate her call for impeachment hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared “case closed” on the Russia probe and potential obstruction by Trump. Holding a copy of Mueller’s report, Warren responded to McConnell that “wishing won’t make it so.”

She had no problem calling out McConnell directly. Digby:



Warren, who is competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, read part of the report as she rebutted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) declaration of “case closed” on the Russia investigation. “Since the Majority Leader has pronounced his judgment here on the Senate floor, I’d like to spend some time reminding him of exactly what the report said,” Warren said from the Senate floor. Warren proceeded to read passages from Mueller’s report detailing Russia’s election meddling, saying she was “shaken by the evidence.”

Here's some further excerpts: