Warren Goes After The 'Billionaire Who Calls Women Fat Broads And Horse-faced Lesbians'

Watch Elizabeth Warren sprint out of the gate by defining Michael Bloomberg with his own words.
Here's what she said:
Look, I'll support whoever the Democratic nominee is, but understand this. Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another. This country has worked for the rich for a long time and left everyone else in the dirt. It is time to have a president who will be on the side of working families and be willing to get out there and fight for them. That is why I am in this race. And that is how I will beat Donald Trump.
Damn.