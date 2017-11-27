Sen Warren: Trump Can't Make It 'Through A Ceremony Without Having To Throw Out A Racial Slur'

After hearing Trump call her Pocahontas to a group of Navajo World War II heroes, Sen. Elizabeth Warren told MSNBC that Trump uses racial slurs to try and shut her up, but that won't work.

MSNBC's Ali Velshi played the clip of Trump using his favorite racial slur against the Massachusetts Senator to try and mock her.

Velshi asked, "Do you have any response to that?"

Sen. Warren replied, "This was supposed to be an event to honor heroes, people who put it all on the line for our country and people who because of their incredible work saved the lives of countless Americans and our allies."

She continued, "It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony, honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur."

"Look, Donald Trump does this over and over, thinking somehow he's going to shut me up with. It hadn't worked in the past, it is not gong to work now."