WATCH: Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' In Front Of Navajo Code Talkers

During a meeting with Navajo code talkers earlier today, Donald Trump could not resist taking a swipe at Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson (the president who signed The Indian Removal Act), Trump decided to make a funny. "We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas," he joked.

From all accounts, an awkward silence followed.

Trump loves to call Warren Pocahontas, believing that it somehow diminishes her. He offers these swipes with no self-awareness or apparent care for those to whom he is speaking. It's just a political swipe that any fist-shaking, Fox News viewing angry old man would take. Everyone is supposed to just sit and suck it up, because Fox News fist-shakers are common these days.

Hurry up, Mr. Mueller.