Tomi Lahren Thinks Jane Curtin Wants To Kill Her And Half Of America

Hitler Youth wannabe, Tomi Lahren, uttered 3 racial slurs against Elizabeth Warren in the first 15 seconds of her segment on Fox "News" streaming service, Fox Nation. Four, if you count the chryon that read "Commander-in-Chief Pocahontas?" for the entire 3 minutes of her whiny, triggered, and utterly imbecilic rant.

She snotted about Senator Warren faking diversity, and trashed the Dems for caring about diversity. Could it be because on the same afternoon Nancy Pelosi swore in the newly elected, most diverse ever Democratic Majority House of Representatives? Yeah, THAT House, new-and-improved with over 100 women reps. Pelosi was officially nominated for Speakership by Hakeem Jeffries (a Black man.) The Freshman class included the first Somali-American, the first two Native-Americans, and the youngest African-American woman to serve in the people's House. The same House where rules are being changed so that hijabs may be worn by practicing Muslims. The same House where Elijah Cummings, a Black man, will take over Chairmanship of the Oversight and Reform Committee, and Maxine Waters, a Black woman, will preside over the Finance Services Committee. But sure, Tomi. The Dems are in total disarray, with their "diversity" and such.

Then she sniveled about Jane Curtin's having said she wanted the Republican Party to die as part of her New Year's resolution.

"Uh, okay, you're really saying you want half the country to die? Even if it is metaphorically, that's still a pretty messed up thing to say, even from a liberal. And note, this kind of trash talk is coming from the same party that throws a fit if pronoun preferences aren't observed. Seriously?"

Apart from syntactical whiplash, that's a f*cked up set of statements for other reasons. The biggest one is that it shows clearly Fräulein Lahren doesn't understand how contradictions work. See, it actually makes perfect sense that the party championing diversity (Democrats) would want the party that hates diversity (Republicans) to die. Why is that confusing to her? Yes, mein kind, the party that would like people's gender identity respected WOULD VERY MUCH like for the Republican Party to cease to exist, since it has molted for the final time and is now in its true Trumpian lizard form.

What's your question, here, Sweetie? Why the confusion? And more importantly, why the *jazz hands* at the end? Are we in tap class, here?