Evil Executive Actions Against Our Environment Are The New Normal

The Badlands National Park Twitter account posted a few tweets proving they're the badasses of the Resistance. Their glory was short-lived, after the autocrats of this dictatorship administration put the kibosh on their First Amendment rights. This removal of tweets comes in tandem with the interruption of public communications from the EPA, HHS and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. They were admonished not to address the issue of climate change science, as that might put a damper in the Trump Administration's efforts to accelerate the demise of our planet.

The Park Service voluntarily removed the tweets, but the forever aspect of the interwebs keeps the resistance alive in our hearts and minds. Their account went dark suddenly and we haven't seen a tweet since. However, you can follow the National Park Resistance Twitter account here. They are pretty witty, as evidenced by this tweet.

Because everyone should know how Melania feels being married to Trump https://t.co/iFjgcCVq7U — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

The petulant primadonna-in-chief was miffed by the National Park's Twitter account posting real photos of his sparsely attended inauguration, so this retaliatory action against our National Park System and the EPA is not the least bit surprising.

This issue might be pretty far down on the list of concerns of most Americans, but this is a very ominous premonition of the sh*tstorm that is coming. The National Park System will be decimated by this administration and all environmental concerns will be silenced too.

And, just like that, a rather mundane government Twitter account carried the banner of the anti-Trump resistance. In total, four tweets about climate change emerged from the Badlands account, collecting tens of thousands of likes and retweets in the process, before the park’s account went dark and the scientific facts were purged from record. The official claimed that the park was not directed to delete the tweets, but decided to do so anyway because the account had been compromised. Defiance from the Badlands may have been inspired by the main Twitter account of the National Park Service, which appeared to throw shade at President Trump last week when it tweeted about the small crowd size on the National Mall during his inauguration.

Here are the climate change tweets, which have since been deleted.



This is not just terrifying, but THIS is personal to me. I got my start here at Crooks and Liars with this article, based on the Republican Party's last positive contribution to the greater good of this nation. Ironically, that action was the EPA's creation by Nixon in 1970. The badasses of the Badlands Resistance's valiant efforts to defy these Trump science denier-criminals nullifies the claim that it's been more than 45 years since the GOP has done anything to help this country. Now, we have to go back to Eisenhower's creation of the National Highway System. The EPA has gone full circle and it's the worst ending anyone could have imagined.

Don't worry, we are rapidly going back to the 1950's, and that's if we're lucky. We might just revisit the pre-Civil War years at the rate Trump is going. One thing is certain, the EPA is much higher up on America's list of concerns than contrived investigations into voter fraud and a birth certificate non-controversy. It's sinful how much money will be devoted to these shams. I hope his voters are rightfully upset.

I wonder if our future SCOTUS will nullify the 19th Amendment which gave women suffrage? We know safe and legal abortion will soon be a thing of the past, so it might be a good psychological defense to imagine the absolute worst, so you can mentally prepare yourself for this new "American Carnage."

Update: Since this post was written, this has happened: