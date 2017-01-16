Harold Ford Jr. Says We're All 'Independents' Now

It was not a good weekend for the Republican establishment.

Trump couldn't help himself stepping in his own ego regarding John Lewis and Saturday Night Live.

It looks like Friday's Inauguration will be dwarfed by Saturday's Women's March on Washington.

And there were big, huge, noisy, popular, peaceful, and committed protests across the country in defense of the Affordable Care Act.

The one and only JOAN BAEZ enraptures the crowd with "Swing Low Sweet Chariot" #MLK #OurFirstStand pic.twitter.com/pkHpZ9vZMJ — (((sfpelosi))) (@sfpelosi) January 15, 2017

From townhalls to rallies, tens of thousands came together today for #OurFirstStand to defend healthcare for all. They're ready for a fight. pic.twitter.com/0SQd6Hkkmx — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 15, 2017

What's a corporate Republican media outlet like Morning Joe gonna do?

Both-Sider Harold Ford Junior to the rescue!

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Harold, these poor Republicans in the House are getting pulled by one side and Bernie Sanders talking that if Republicans think they'll be able to do this, they have another thing coming. Now Donald trump is also warning the Republicans in the house, you better follow me. You better provide universal health insurance for everybody or else. I think this is going to -- this is shaping up to be a pretty extraordinary fight.

HAROLD FORD JR: If you listen to the beginning of what Bernie Sanders said, he said a few Republicans want to improve Obamacare, which you could find an ally in Donald Trump in that regard. Donald Trump's remarks remind people that he ran not as a traditional Republican as said around this table numerous times but the imperfect vessel that represents the middle of the country, and the majority of people consider themselves independents more so than Democrat or Republican. This issue will test the President-elect.

I guess Harold Ford Junior took some sort of PILL that made him forget this guy:

As a better writer than I once noted: