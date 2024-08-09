Douche Canoe Jesse Watters Goes Full-Racist On Black Co-Host

You need to raise the bar, you racist f*ckmuppet.
By Conover KennardAugust 9, 2024

Harold Ford Jr's parents, Harold Ford, Sr., and his mother, Dorothy Bowles Ford, are Black. But for some reason, Fox host Jesse Watters tried to pressure him to put on a White Dudes For Harris hat while asking Ford if he's white.

We get it. Jesse is upset that White Dudes for Harris garnered 190,000 people during a three-hour call and raised more than $4 million for Kamala's campaign. Jesse, being Jesse, just had to be a racist fuckmuppet about it, Media Matters reports.

"I got "White Dudes for Harris" right here, and I'm not going to put it on for one reason -- I don't want to mess up my hair," Watters told Ford. "But two, I'm not for Harris, so I'm going to give it to you. A white dude for Harris. You are white, right? You're white. Are you half?"

"I'll give it to my father-in-law," Ford said.

"You wear that, you wear that, Harold," Watters insisted. "I give this as a gift."

"You won't wear it," the big dummy continued. "So you're not a Harris supporter."

"I am," Ford said.

"You're not going to mess up your hair; look at it," Watters said. "Come on, Harold, put the hat on!"

Ford politely said he would give the hat to his father-in-law; Ford's wife, Emily, is white. I'm sure Jesse knows this.

The reactions were swift.

Jesse was playing to the network's base. He would never get fired for being so openly racist while demeaning a Black co-host. Fox will likely give him a raise.

