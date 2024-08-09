Douche Canoe Jesse Watters Goes Full-Racist On Black Co-Host

Harold Ford Jr's parents, Harold Ford, Sr., and his mother, Dorothy Bowles Ford, are Black. But for some reason, Fox host Jesse Watters tried to pressure him to put on a White Dudes For Harris hat while asking Ford if he's white.

We get it. Jesse is upset that White Dudes for Harris garnered 190,000 people during a three-hour call and raised more than $4 million for Kamala's campaign. Jesse, being Jesse, just had to be a racist fuckmuppet about it, Media Matters reports.

"I got "White Dudes for Harris" right here, and I'm not going to put it on for one reason -- I don't want to mess up my hair," Watters told Ford. "But two, I'm not for Harris, so I'm going to give it to you. A white dude for Harris. You are white, right? You're white. Are you half?"

"I'll give it to my father-in-law," Ford said.

"You wear that, you wear that, Harold," Watters insisted. "I give this as a gift."

"You won't wear it," the big dummy continued. "So you're not a Harris supporter."

"I am," Ford said.

"You're not going to mess up your hair; look at it," Watters said. "Come on, Harold, put the hat on!"

Ford politely said he would give the hat to his father-in-law; Ford's wife, Emily, is white. I'm sure Jesse knows this.

Leaving for 1st day of kindergarten and JK this morning. My favorite 3 people!!! pic.twitter.com/1wi9FpUBfp — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HaroldFordJr) September 5, 2019

The reactions were swift.

For your info @JesseBWatters



Harold Ford Jr IS BLACK



Not half

BOTH his parents AND Grandparents were well known Tennessee businesspeople & politicians



How @FoxNewsHR can watch you embarrass yourself & your co-worker, Infront of viewers & advertisers is beyond me https://t.co/6U1M1YVfD6 pic.twitter.com/Q549m4QcBX — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) August 8, 2024

Harold Ford is *not* biracial. Watters engages in racist pyrotechnics on the regular. No other major network would allow this. https://t.co/eOAQwnotRW — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 9, 2024

Racism is no “joke.” Jesse Watters dehumanizes Harold Ford Jr. outrageously. No surprise. He hates Black history, traffics in racism against Chinese ppl, promotes the racist theory that immigrants of color will replace white ppl. He shouldn’t be rewarded for it with a show! https://t.co/6Ycsj1W0VQ — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) August 9, 2024

This is disgusting beyond words. Harold Ford Jr should demand Jesse Watters immediate firing or he sues FOX https://t.co/CXSd0cLmqp — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 9, 2024

Jesse was playing to the network's base. He would never get fired for being so openly racist while demeaning a Black co-host. Fox will likely give him a raise.