How We Fight With Hope

After watching Rogue One I said to the crowd of people in the lobby, "This movie has nothing to do with our current political system." Because that would just be too easy.

Only one phrase actually seemed to fit, "Rebellions are built on hope."

If there is one thing people need now, it's hope.

What makes it satisfying are four parts.

1) A comeuppance that REALLY hurts them. They lose status in the eyes of their peers, they lose all their monetary assets as well as symbolic assets--their families inherited seat at the stock exchange. One brother loses his health with a heart attack.

2) The brothers turn on each other. Instead of figuring out how to game the system or keep their money they attack each other. The love of family--also destroyed.

3) The rules set up by the dukes were used against them. They created the rules to use against others and didn't expect the rule to apply to themselves.

4) The people who defeated them profited. It was great to take down the Dukes AND profit.

Just defeating them would be great, but what a sweet deal to profit from it. The question now is, will Valentine and Lewis become just like the Dukes. Hopefully not, because they have learned a lesson.

What people forget about that concept is that when you go after someone powerful like Capone he and his organization won't sit back and let it happen.

Even when you think you are all clever by thinking you've brought a gun to a knife fight,' they bring a machine gun.

But if you believe in what you are doing you have to keep thinking and fighting though.

If they can't get legitimately busted for an area they control, find an area they don't, like taxes. But also know that that they won't just roll over with one punch. Adult bullies have lots of tools. Including crying foul and going to the same authorities they know and have owned and saying, "Sure I did terrible things, but HE CHEATED!"

Suddenly, they are the victims, like Capone is here in this clip, demanding Justice when the court he rigged didn't work out like he planned.

So then you've won, this kind of toughness has threatened and lost lives.

Who did you fight for? Was it worth it to put Capone away? Or did someone else worse take his place? How do you build on a win so that it doesn't happen again? Let the other 'lesser Capone's know they aren't safe." Change laws to make it harder to game the system.

Acknowledge the corrupting power of money, and set up systems to monitor it that aren't easily captured.

I'm tired of hearing stories about "herding cats" and that Democrats wouldn't pick their own side in a fight.

I was hoping to get an invitation to a meeting with a bunch of power brokers explaining "The Spocko Way" but apparently my email invitation got intercepted by Russian hackers.

I was asking them to fund what some of us have done and were already doing.

But I get it, everyone is preparing for a vindictive president who remembers his enemies, expects grovelling from former critics, attacks the media, seeks revenge and never forgets a slight.

Activists who are taking on powerful interests need powerful friends. They also need lots of regular folks who understand the system we are in now, how we fight to make and impact, and how we can never stop fighting until the fight is done.