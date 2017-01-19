I Shot The Sheriff

Y’all, Sid Miller, world renown purveyor of Fake News and proud of it, has done it again.

Claims by a Texas lawmaker that ‘illegal aliens attacked’ a hunting party have been dismissed as fake by a local sheriff who says the hunters fired on one another. Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller used the alleged attack on a hunting party by ‘violent illegal immigrants’ as justification for why a wall must be built to secure the Texas border, in a January Facebook post.

Sid says it doesn’t matter diddle squat if he puts false information on his Facebook page, fanning the fears and hatred of all things he doesn’t like, because he’s not a “news source.” He says you should go to his Facebook page and figure out for yourself whether something is real or made-up. Do you think he’s got time to do your research for you? Do you think he can use the Google machine? Well, he can’t, so get over it. That whole “Responsible Adult” thing is something liberals made up.

Anyway, Danny Dominguez, the Presidio County Sheriff, who is a man you really don’t want to mess with, says that Miller’s story was false and smilingly added …

‘The agriculture commissioner needs to do his job and stick to that, and I’ll do my job. You tell him I said that.’

Sheriff Dominguez says the hunters fired on each other with “several factors contributing” to the friendly fire. You can translate that to, “they were drunk and rowdy.”

By the way, Sheriff Dominguez, who I have had the honor of personally meeting, was the sheriff called out to the Scalia death.