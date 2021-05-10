Politics
Top Aide To TX Ag Official Sid Miller Arrested In Scheme Over Hemp Licenses

Todd M. Smith was arrested last Thursday for allegedly taking money in exchange for hemp licenses.
By Heather

Todd M. Smith was arrested last Thursday for allegedly taking money in exchange for hemp licenses. Smith was a top political consultant for this guy:

Photo of Sid Miller
Sid Miller, Texas Ag Commissioner

Who's surprised? Sid Miller is another swamp creature hired by Trump.

Here's more on Smith from the Texas Tribune:

The top political consultant to Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was arrested Thursday on allegations that he participated in a scheme to solicit money and campaign contributions for state hemp licenses issued by Miller’s Texas Department of Agriculture.

The consultant, Todd Smith, ultimately took $55,000 as part of the scheme, an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Texas Tribune says. Smith and others involved in the scheme are alleged in the warrant to have solicited a total of $150,000 to guarantee a license, including a $25,000 upfront cost for a survey that they said was required to get a license in Texas. Some of the money would also go toward funding unnamed political campaigns, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit alleges that Smith committed third-degree felony theft.

“Todd Smith created by words and his conduct, a false impression of fact that affected the judgment of others in the transactions to obtain a hemp license and/or conduct a survey that was never attempted by Todd Smith," the affidavit says.

Smith did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday morning. Miller told the Tribune on Friday afternoon that he "had no idea" about the alleged scheme.

