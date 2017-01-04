Intel Expert: Trump 'One Step Away From Treason'

Malcolm Nance took to Twitter today to slam Donald Trump after the torrent of love from Trump to Julian Assange and Putin.

1. Held my suspicions but now convinced Trump is fully aware that both Russian intelligence & Assange elected him. Praise=Pay back. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 4, 2017

2. Trump was an unwitting Russian asset until July 27th when he asked for Clinton emails he acknowldgd they were working in his interest. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 4, 2017

We must finally admit Trump is openly giving aid & comfort to a foreign intelligence agency & a cybercriminal. He is 1 step away fm treason. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 4, 2017

This is a pretty stunning thing for an intelligence expert to say. I'm sure he didn't do so lightly at all.

It's entirely possible, and quite interesting to watch conservatives run interference for Trump after the fact. Sarah Palin's apology echoes the 180-degree reversals being made by Republicans everywhere.

In the end, they really don't care how they win. Just that they win.

Update:

There is one notable exception. Paul Ryan is not enamored of Putin, Assange, or Trump's infatuation with them.