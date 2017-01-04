Intel Expert: Trump 'One Step Away From Treason'

By Karoli Kuns
Malcolm Nance took to Twitter today to slam Donald Trump after the torrent of love from Trump to Julian Assange and Putin.

This is a pretty stunning thing for an intelligence expert to say. I'm sure he didn't do so lightly at all.

It's entirely possible, and quite interesting to watch conservatives run interference for Trump after the fact. Sarah Palin's apology echoes the 180-degree reversals being made by Republicans everywhere.

In the end, they really don't care how they win. Just that they win.

Update:

There is one notable exception. Paul Ryan is not enamored of Putin, Assange, or Trump's infatuation with them.


