Internet Searches Spike On Questions About How To Get Insurance If ACA Repealed

Google Trends reports that one of their top searches concerns the impending repeal of the Affordable Care Act:

"If Obamacare is repealed, how do I get insurance?" is a top trending question on #Obamacare in the past week pic.twitter.com/yw73MJTfxZ — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 5, 2017

Instead of asking Google, they might want to consider asking their Congressman instead, given that there's still an opportunity to stop the Republicans from killing all of us who need access to health care, right?

And then there's this, which is just sad to me.

Seriously, though. This is where we have to be activists. There is absolutely no time to delay on this. If you know anyone who thinks repealing Obamacare is different than repealing the ACA, educate them. If you know people who are worried about where they're going to get their health insurance if it's repealed, encourage them to call their Congressman and Senators with that question.

This one can't be left up to Google, unless Google wants to start serving that up as an answer, along with their representatives' phone numbers.