Kellyanne Conway: Russian Hacking Investigtion Should Be Kept Secret To 'Protect The Public'

During part of a lengthy interview on this Sunday's Fox & Friends, incoming Trump propagandist in chief, Kellyanne Conway was asked whether or not her boss would like to fire FBI Director James Comey after he's sworn in later this week, and Conway told the crew on the curvy couch that she's very concerned that the American people are going to be harmed by all of these leaks.

I'm always disappointed at just how public and sometimes political some of these figures seem to be. I'm very concerned, very concerned and people should realize, it was the Trump team, only us, at this point, who are not divulging what occurred in a classified briefing. Ladies and gentlemen, it's called a classified briefing. For a minute you have the vice president of the United States making a comment about it the other day. You have intelligence officials confirming and denying. This is classified information. Why is it top secret? It's top secret not to keep it from the public, but to protect the public and I very much respect the fact that the president-elect, the vice president-elect, the incoming chief of staff, others, our incoming press secretary, others who were in that room, are keeping quiet about the specifics.

She wants to protect someone alright, but it's certainly not the public. Anyone recall Conway or anyone else working for Trump expressing that same concern when it came to Hillary Clinton's emails? Trump openly called for Russia to go hack and release them, but now they're terribly worried about "protecting" the public from too much information.