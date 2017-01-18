Nikki Haley Admits She Has Zero Experience For UN Job

Nikki Haley has zero experience for the job that Trump has given her. Of course, that won't stop the Republican Senate from confirming her in a heartbeat.

From Nikki Haley's opening statement, full transcript here.

International diplomacy is a new area for me. There is much I am learning about the intricacies of the UN And its associated agencies. I don't claim that I know everything or that leadership at the UN is the same as leading South Carolina. But diplomacy itself is not new to me. And in fact, I would suggest there is nothing more important to a governor's success than her ability to unite those with different backgrounds, viewpoints, and objectives behind a common purpose. For six years, that has been my work. Day after day, in times of celebration and in times of great tragedy. I have negotiated deals with some of the largest corporations in the world, and convinced them to make South Carolina their home. I have been the chief executive of a government with more than 67,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $26 billion. And we have achieved real results. South Carolina is a different, stronger, better place than it was six years ago. Like most government agencies, the United Nations could benefit from a fresh set of eyes. I will take an outsider's look at the institution as I have in every challenge in my life, I will come to the UN to work and to work smart. I will bring a firm message to the UN that US leadership is essential to the world. It is essential for the advancement of humanitarian goals and for the advancement of America's interest. When America fails to lead, the world becomes a dangerous place. And when the world becomes more dangerous, the American people become more vulnerable. At the UN, as elsewhere, the United States is the indispensable voice of freedom. It is time that we once again find that voice.

I sincerely hope Nikki Haley is not subjected to the vile misogyny that Samantha Powers has had to endure during her tenure at UN Ambassador. The way "family values" conservatives talked about Powers cannot be repeated here, but I can say it's the most awful hate speech I've ever seen on social media, and that's saying something.

And since Haley is able to repeat right-wing talking points on Israel, American exceptionalism, and "Barack Obama's failed leadership" (yeah) she's fully qualified as far as Fox News, Breitbart, and the Republican Senate those outlets own are concerned.

Nikki Haley: "America has always been the moral compass of the world." pic.twitter.com/twE9W1jRNF — Alexis (@AlexisD_Miller) January 18, 2017

And given she didn't tow the line on the only foreign policy he cares about, I expect Donald will have to have a little sit-down with her regarding Russia and Putin, because this is hilarious: