Nikki Haley Confronted: 'What Makes You Think You're On The Right Side Of History?'

You may have noticed that the Trump administration has been agitating against the Iranian government this past weekend. There are some anti-government protests taking place, though not nearly as intense as the ones in 2009, and the right-wing has ached for the day that the theocratic government in Iran is overthrown. Because oil, almost surely.

Trump can use some unrest in Iran to warmonger while agitating to undo the Iran nuclear deal too.

Which is why U.N. Ambassador (and Dominionist) Nikki Haley burst forth on the first working day of 2018 with a ode to liberty in Iran, quoting the protesters and romanticizing their crusade.

One reporter was having none of it, calling out U.S. and her own hypocrisy in his question to her.

"You're so strong when it comes to freedom and dignity of the Iranian people but you have different meaning of freedom when it comes to the Palestinian people who have been brutalized for over 50 years of occupation," he said.

"What made you believe that you are on the right side of history when you stood alone in the security council against 14 members of this committee? And in the GA [General Assembly]128 countries, you only found countries like Palau and Nauru next to you. What made you believe that you are on the right side of history?"

He was referring to the resolution condemning Trump's decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, which has been roundly condemned by nearly every country on the planet except Israel, of course.

Haley was unfazed. Okay, maybe a little bit fazed.

Defending a decision no one but Trump and his owners care about, Haley huffed, "I stood proudly even if I was the only hand in the security council to fight for the will of the people of the United States."

"They wanted to see the embassy moved to Jerusalem and we followed through with that," Haley lied. No one wanted the embassy moved to Jerusalem, particularly given the destabilizing effect it will have.

She then went on to threaten the Palestinians with the paltry aid the United States provides to them, saying that until they came to the table they wouldn't be getting any aid from us, a refrain she sang earlier about the Pakistanis too.

This jaw-dropping moment was brought to you by the Dominionists, who ache to destroy Israel in order to facilitate their belief that Christ will return when that happens. In fact it will probably just spark World War III, this time for keeps.